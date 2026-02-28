Two people found dead inside Bartlesville home following standoff

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Police in Bartlesville said two people were found dead inside a home following a standoff on Feb. 28.

Officers said it happened at a home near Cass Avenue and 2nd Street.

According to police, officers initially responded to a 911 call that the man was not letting his girlfriend leave the home.

On the scene, police said they made contact with one person, who went inside the home and refused to leave. Police said gunshots were heard shortly after.

Bartlesville police called for the Special Operations Team, and crisis negotiators and mental health professionals were sent to the scene.

After a period of time, officers used chemical agents and entered the home. Inside, police said they found two bodies.

Police believe the incident poses no threat to the public. The names of the individuals found inside the home have not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bartlesville police. 2 News has a crew in Bartlesville gathering information and will provide updates as we get them.

