SKIATOOK, Okla — Oklahoma's pet overpopulation crisis has been impacting shelters statewide.

2 News has been making sure to keep you updated on this topic:

Local News OVERCROWDING CRISIS: Two bills could transform Oklahoma animal shelters CJ Maclin

Nikki Smith said she’s been fostering pets for 20 years now, but she’s seen more pressure being put on local shelters the longer she’s been involved.

“I have seen everything just explode in terms of overpopulation," she said. "We used to be able to place young, healthy dogs, no problem. And now we're seeing those dogs just sit in shelters for months.”

She said she feels she's doing her part by taking in both cats and dogs as a foster mom, but also reptiles and even falcons, as part of her work at an animal clinic.

WATCH: PET OVERPOPULATION: How you can help overcrowded shelters

PET OVERPOPULATION: How you can help overcrowded shelters

“I think everybody can do something in terms of addressing the pet overpopulation crisis," said Smith. "Whether it is something as simple as sharing a Facebook post or donating $5 a month.”

Janet Pitt is Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue's (SPACAR) outreach coordinator.

She said donations are crucial to helping the shelter run smoothly.

“Because we are a non-profit, and 90 percent volunteer-based, we do rely heavily on donations," said Pitt. "That would be monetary donations, donations of your time, if you wanna volunteer, and just supplies.”

Pitt said the shelter will take anything from dog and cat food, toys, leashes and litter, to help shelters with saving money so they can focus on other necessities like vaccines and medical bills.

She also said fostering and adopting is a huge help, especially since SPACAR's kennels are completely full.

“Our kennels are full over at our other facility in town, the Mutt Hut, those are also full," said Pitt. "So if anybody is looking for a new best friend, we definitely need adopters. We need fosters so that we can help clear out these kennels to make room for the next dog or cat that may need some help.”

For more information on fostering and adopting with Skiatook Paws and Claws, you can visit their website here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

