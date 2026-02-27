Union Adult Learning Center closing leaves future students without free GED option

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools is shutting down its Adult Learning Center, ending free GED preparation classes that offered morning and evening sessions, with childcare for anyone who needed it.

The district's superintendent states that the closure is not due to a funding cut but rather to a significant decline in student enrollment.

"We lost between 450 and 500 students from last year to this year," Superintendent Dr. John Federline said.

Federline said that the drop impacts state allocations, forcing tough decisions.

"We have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision to close this program down," Federline said.

The program gave former student Brittney Zito a path she said she could not have found elsewhere. A stay-at-home mother, Zito put her own education on hold to raise her children.

"I was a stay-at-home mom. I had children. Um, I put everyone else's needs before mine, and so they came first. When it came to the age of starting school, I put them in school, and I thought, well, I'll work on myself, go back to school," Zito said.

The Adult Learning Center's free classes and on-site childcare made that possible.

"And then finally, when they give you that lifeline or that opportunity to be able to build yourself, you know, they're like, we got you, we can help you with your kid or kids, and amazing. I mean, they just want to help, and they care," Zito said.

Zito earned her GED through the program and went on to earn a degree in early childhood education. She is now advocating for the program's continuation.

"I'm really thankful for what they've done, what she's done, and I would totally advocate for this GED program," Zito said.

With the Adult Learning Center closing, Career Tech still offers GED classes in the Tulsa area, but at a fee. Zito said that cost could put the opportunity out of reach for many people who need it most.

"I feel like this is another chance at life, you know, a second chance, and I feel like if people didn't have this program, you know, it's kind of. Losing a lifeline. At another chance," Zito said.

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows the difference a GED can make. In 2023, about 80% of 25- to 34-year-olds were employed overall, with employment rates rising alongside levels of educational attainment. Among those without a high school diploma or equivalent, 60% were employed. That number jumps to 74% for those who have earned a diploma or equivalent.

The career opportunities also shift significantly. The top job openings for someone with a high school degree or equivalent include home health and personal care aides, customer service representatives, and office clerks, with a median annual income of just under $41,000. For those without a diploma or equivalent, the top openings are in fast food, retail sales, and cashier positions, with a median annual income of about $32,000, a difference of nearly $10,000 per year.

Federline said the Adult Learning Center will remain open through June 30 and will see all currently enrolled students through graduation before closing.

