Department of Justice sues Oklahoma over voter rolls

TULSA, Okla. — The Department of Justice is suing Oklahoma for access to the state’s voter rolls. Oklahoma’s Election Secretary says the DOJ is asking for some information he’s not legally allowed to turn over.



Lontrelle Miller was at the park with his son when he said he always makes sure to vote in Oklahoma elections.



"Our ancestors fought hard for us to come and make a difference in our state and in our cities, so I think it's very important for us to get out and vote,” said Lontrelle Miller.



Now, the Department of Justice wants full access to Oklahoma’s voter information, arguing that under the Civil Rights Act of 1960, it has the authority to collect it.



They’re suing to get Oklahoma voters':



Full Name

Date of Birth

Address

Driver’s License or Last 4 digits of SSN

Miller said that’s concerning.



"I believe Oklahoma they created all the laws and stuff to protect consumers' rights and their privacy and all that, and I think that should really stay with the states,” said Miller.

In this February 4th letter to the DOJ, Election Secretary Paul Ziriax said in part, “If we could legally comply, we would promptly do so.” He went on to say, “The Oklahoma State Election Board is not legally authorized to share driver’s license numbers or any portion of a SSN.”



In that letter, Ziriax cited 26 O.S. §26-4-112 (H), which says,



“A full or partial Social Security number or driver license number in a voter registration record or a voter registration application shall not be considered a public record and shall be kept confidential by the State Election Board and each county election board.”



They already provided publicly available voter information.



"I hope they will hold that line,” said Karen Clausing.



Oklahoma is one of 29 states the DOJ sued. Karen Clausing, visiting her daughter in Tulsa, said she’s been closely following the lawsuits.

"The fact that this Department of Justice is trying to get information raises questions about what this information will be used for,” said Clausing.



The DOJ says this is about election integrity and transparency.

"Accurate, well-maintained voter rolls are a requisite for the election integrity that the American people deserve," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "This latest series of litigation underscores that This Department of Justice is fulfilling its duty to ensure transparency, voter roll maintenance, and secure elections across the country."

In a statement, Melissa Myers, Chair of the Tulsa County Republican Party said, “The Tulsa County Republican Party appreciates the good work of both the Oklahoma Election Board and the many County Election Boards. We have confidence in their efforts and believe “showing work details” should not be a problem. Universal constituent confidence in this critical public work is best earned rather than simply declared. In other words, we believe they can prove righteous execution of their sacred mission.”



Voters are closely monitoring the litigation.



"Voting is our most basic right, and for the state to protect your privacy is top priority,” said Clausing.

