DOJ files lawsuits against Oklahoma, four other states over voter rolls

The Department of Justice is suing an additional five states, including Oklahoma, for failing to turn over voter rolls.

Oklahoma, Utah, Kentucky, West Virginia, and New Jersey join 29 other states that are facing federal lawsuits from the Trump Administration.

According to a statement from the DOJ, Attorney General Pam Bondi has the authority to request election records under the Civil Rights Act of 1960.

"Accurate, well-maintained voter rolls are a requisite for the election integrity that the American people deserve," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "This latest series of litigation underscores that This Department of Justice is fulfilling its duty to ensure transparency, voter roll maintenance, and secure elections across the country."

Governor Stitt's Press Secretary sent this response to 2 News:

"Oklahoma has led the nation in secure and transparent elections and strict voter ID laws. The Oklahoma Election Board is an independent agency and not within the executive branch."

We have also reached out to the Oklahoma Election Board and the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office.

