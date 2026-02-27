MCINTOSH COUNTY — Cherokee Nation investigators say an undercover video by Animal Wellness Action shows Jeffrey Coleman collecting money and making announcements at a cockfight held on his Checotah property.

Coleman is charged with felony cruelty to animals. Coleman served as McIntosh County sheriff from 2001 to 2004.

WATCH: COCKFIGHT INVESTIGATION: former sheriff arrested, advocate running for office:

“These are significant markers in the movement against illegal animal fighting,” said Wayne Pacelle of Animal Wellness Action.

Pacelle, who has long felt many Oklahoma sheriffs turn a blind eye to cockfights, believes the arrest shows progress. That coupled with the recent endorsement for legislation to combat cockfighting by the Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association (the FIGHT Act).

The same undercover video resulted in the 2025 misdemeanor cockfighting (spectator) arrests of Blake Pearce and Anthony DeVore, leaders of the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission. OGC is a group that lobbies for the decriminalization of cockfighting, but doesn’t admit to cockfighting.

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission ordered them to dissolve as a Political Action Committee, but it is still action in some fashion. According to their Facebook page, the OGC hosted the “annual legislative meeting” in December.

Devore is now running for District 19 State Representative.

“About 90% of Oklahomans want felony-level penalties for cockfighting. There is no reservoir of support in Oklahoma for cockfighting,” said Pacelle. “I think, were Anthony Devore elected to the state house, he would be a lonely voice.”

Court records indicate Devore did not show for his court hearing and received a warning for a bench warrant.

2 News called Devore who declined to comment.

We also called Coleman, who claims to have been unaware of the charge or the arrest warrant.

Since the warrant was filed December 1, 2025, we reached out to Cherokee Nation to find out why he has not been arrested.

