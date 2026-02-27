OSU career closet gives students free professional clothing and coaching for job interviews

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University students who can't afford professional attire now have a free resource to help them prepare for job interviews and internships. Claudia's Career Closet, located in the Student Union on OSU's Stillwater campus, provides students with professional clothing and career coaching at no cost.

The program was made possible through a donation from Claudia Humphreys, an OSU alumna who wanted to give back to the university she credits for her own success.

"The numbers that I want to see is students being hired. I want to see success stories walk out of this building and out of this university. And if this is one of the ways to make those happen, this is something that's going to be very important. That's the numbers that we want to see. The students that used it and the students that benefited from it," Humphreys said.

The closet offers suit jackets, shirts, dresses, shoes, and more to students preparing for interviews and internships. Beyond clothing, the program also provides career coaching to help students navigate the interview process.

2 News spoke with Humphreys on the OSU-Tulsa campus about the program's goals and what she hopes it will mean for students as they begin their career journeys.

The OSU-Tulsa campus also has a career closet also has a Career Closet on campus, according to their website. You can also donate professional attire on that link as well.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

