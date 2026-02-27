Banning cell phones on campus for good, security funding see support in capitol

TULSA, Okla. — State Superintendent Lindel Fields has endorsed two education-related bills in the 2026 Oklahoma Legislature that local school districts and a teacher union leader also back.

"For the most part, it has been so fantastic. Our teachers love it. All of my principals love it. My board members love it. I for one have not had one parent that has complained about it," Tahlequah Public Schools superintendent Tanya Jones told 2 News about the existing law banning cell phone use on campus with the exception of health and safety emergencies.

Senate Bill 1719 would extend the prohibition on use of cell phones and personal electronic devices on campuses, in an emergency clause.

"Incidents of, you know, bullying or just kids using it when they're not supposed to or getting on (web)sites they're not supposed to -- without (phones) out, we've had that discipline part go down," Jones said.

Jenks Public Schools declined to give an opinion on the bill, telling 2 News, "We prefer to have direct conversations with our legislators throughout the process. When a bill is signed into law, we can discuss the implications or impact for our District."

Broken Arrow Public Schools signaled support for SB1719, referring to its 2025 Disconnect to Reconnect campaign.

"...Our district implemented districtwide cell phone restrictions through our “Disconnect to Reconnect” campaign in January 2025 before it was law. This initiative was designed to protect instructional time, strengthen student engagement and encourage meaningful, face-to-face connections. Since its implementation, we have seen significant positives, including increased classroom focus, fewer disruptions and stronger overall learning environments.



Because of that success, BAPS applauds SB 1719 and its effort to extend the prohibition on student cell phone use during the instructional day. Policies that prioritize instructional time and reduce distractions directly benefit student achievement and well-being." Broken Arrow Public Schools

"When the law is followed to fidelity and admins are stepping in to help when there are issues with the phones, it's been really good," Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association president Shawna Mott-Wright said of SB1719.



Mott-Wright and Jones also said teachers find little issue with SB1189, which would install a school security revolving fund, removing a year-by-year limit on school districts getting resource officers and security equipment.

"We are very blessed to have an SRO in every one of our buildings, and without that safety funding next year it was going to be a little bit of an issue," Jones said.



BAPS told 2 News SB1189 would enhance campus safety infrastructure and safety-related staffing.

"The safety and wellbeing of Broken Arrow students and staff remain our top priority, and we are committed to maintaining secure, supportive campuses where students and staff can thrive.



Additional funding opportunities, such as those outlined in SB 1189, would further strengthen districts’ ability to enhance campus safety infrastructure and staffing. Continued investment in school security is essential to sustaining safe schools and earning the trust of the families we serve." Broken Arrow Public Schools

The cell phone ban bill is currently in the state senate education committee, while the school security revolving fund bill passed 20-2 out of committee earlier this month.

Tulsa Public Schools didn't return request for comment on either bill.

