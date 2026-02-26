'Don't give up': Sapulpa family gets answers in 2019 murder in Texas

TULSA, Okla. — For years, Kim Wedel never got answers about the death of her son, Gregory Wedel-Morales.

"I really never thought they would figure it out about who did it," Wedel said.

Greg was reported missing from Ft. Hood in Killeen, Texas on August 23, 2019. On June 21, 2020, authorities found his remains, eventually ruling it a homicide.

At the time, 2 News covered the family's search for justice. Every day since, Kim looked for answers.

"I figured they were ignoring me or just hitting delete," Wedel said. "I didn't feel like I was being listened to. Turns out I was."

On February 23, 2,379 days after Greg's disappearance, some semblance of closure. An arrest in Harris County, Texas. Darius Nobles and Darion Brown both charged with his murder.

"It's never going to replace my brother, but it feels good to know that people are finally being held accountable for what they did," Greg's brother Nick Wedel said.

"It's sad, but it's also a good thing I guess that they finally caught them," Kim added. "I don't really know how to...I don't think there's a feeling."

Both Kim and Nick say now, they're ready for next steps in the legal system.

"The justice for me is that they recognize what they did hurt other people," Kim said. "That it took a son and a brother."

"They need to see the destruction that they kind of brought on our family and feel that," Nick said. "And hopefully they have some remorse."

As for their family, the next steps are unknown.

"Every day is just starting over and hoping that maybe today is the day that you get answers," Kim said. "And now that we finally have them, maybe we can start to put some things back together again."

Kim wanted to leave a message for other families still searching for their loved ones.

"Don't give up. Keep fighting for it," Kim said. "Everything you find, anything you hear, any recordings you get, send them."

Brown was already in jail for unrelated charges. Nobles is being held without bond.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

