PRE-K FOR ALL: Tulsa leaders launch new campaign

TULSA, Okla. — Pre-K is the first foray into public school, and, for Oklahoma kids, a unique privilege.

“Tulsa’s the envy of the country. In fact, Oklahoma is the envy of the nation, because we are one of three states that have free, universal Pre-K,” Ana Barros, with Impact Tulsa said.

Barros helped leaders from across Tulsa launch ‘Pre-K For All,” a new campaign designed to get more kids in Pre-K classrooms. Barros says the seats are available. It just takes parents to enroll their kids, but for some, that is daunting.

A new website is designed to break those barriers. Parents can enter their home address and get all the info they need to enroll their child in Pre-K.

Pre-K enrollment for the 2026-27 school year is open to kids who will turn 4-years-old on or by Sept. 1, 2026.

Celine Cardenas is a Pre-K teacher at Union's Ellen Ochoa Elementary.

“[Pre-K] experiences just lead them to have a love for learning. And getting more confident to move on to kindergarten,” Cardenas said.

Next fall, Duewan Triplett will send his fourth kid to Pre-K.

“Me, sitting at home with them, I can teach them certain things, but that interaction they get at school with other children, I can’t provide for them,” Triplett said.

Superintendents from three districts, Tulsa, Union and Jenks, were on hand for Thursday's announcement.

“As we share that commitment for all young people in our community, and our region, being part of the Pre-K For All effort means we are maximizing our impact,” TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson said, “And [our] ability to encourage all families to enroll in a high-quality Pre-K program. We just want to see your child.”

PRE-K ENROLLMENT DATA

Impact Tulsa tracks Pre-K enrollment across the state, and in the Tulsa area.

The Latest Data



Statewide: 75% of eligible Oklahoma children are enrolled in Pre-K

Tulsa Area: 71% of eligible children are enrolled in Pre-K

“Share [the website], post it, text it, talk about it,” Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

