Two bills could transform Oklahoma animal shelters facing overcrowding crisis

TULSA, Okla. — Two bills moving through the Oklahoma Legislature could be game-changers for local animal shelters struggling with overcrowding while also cracking down on animal abuse and neglect.

I examined how these measures could help shelters like the Humane Society of Tulsa manage what many are calling a crisis-level situation.

One bill focuses on neutering and spaying — surgical procedures that prevent animals from reproducing. Both procedures also come at a very hefty price tag.

House Representative Mickey Dollens is looking to alleviate some of that financial pressure with House Bill 3915.

According to this bill, a new grant program would be created and funded through appropriations, federal funds, donations, grants, or public or private contributions.

Dollens told me in our interview that this bill is preventative, with data showing it as the most effective way other states have dealt with the issue without raising taxes.

"Oklahoma 3915 creates the Oklahoma Spay and Neuter Grant Program. Oklahoma is facing a pet overpopulation crisis. This isn't only hamstringing our local shelters and our advocates, but it's also a public safety issue. When you have a bunch of stray animals running around giving birth to a bunch of stray animals. It can create some safety liabilities," Dollens said.

Dollens went on to say that especially in rural Oklahoma, there is a lack of resources and veterinarians to perform the spay or neuter surgeries.

So far, it's only through the first step of the committee process.

Dollens also says that it's great to work across the aisle with lawmakers to come up with bipartisan solutions in the name of animals and humanity.

Representative Mike Kelley authors House Bill 3902, focusing on giving smaller counties more local animal control.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

