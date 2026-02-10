'We will let the courts decide': State board rejects online Jewish charter school

TULSA, Okla. — In a decision that experts called unsurprising from the Statewide Charter School Board, a proposed online Jewish charter school has been unanimously rejected.

"Not unexpected, but we're excited to take this case to the court, and let the courts decide," Eric Baxter with the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty said.

Baxter tells 2 News the group is already planning on moving this through the judicial system.

"The Supreme Court has multiple times now said that once you have a generally available program like this, you can't exclude participants based on religion," Baxter said. "The board made clear that that's what it felt compelled to do, and so we think that will be struck down."

In Tulsa, one of the biggest concerns among the Jewish community is the lack of collaboration with Ben Gamla Charter, the Florida group behind the proposed school.

"They claimed, at least in one of the public conversations, to have done community consultation," Rabbi Dan Kaiman at congregation B'nai Emunah said. "Again, we're a small community. No one seems to have been involved in any of these community consultations."

Kaiman and his congregation, part of five Green Country Jewish organizations, oppose the charter school. He says they support the board's decision.

"Historically, whenever there has been a co-mingling of religion and state authority, it's usually never worked out well for the minorities," Kaiman said. "And we're an extreme minority."

Baxter sees it as a different issue.

"Pretty much anybody can have a school under Oklahoma charter school law, but not religious entities," Baxter said. "That's obvious religious discrimination, and I don't think it will stand in the end."

For now, Kaiman says parents who want their children to receive a Jewish education have options, including the Maizel Day School, synagogue programs, and more.

"Kids who want to be learning about their Judaism have robust opportunities in the framework of the Jewish community in Oklahoma," Kaiman said.

Baxter says are willing to take the case as far as they need to, even if it means the Supreme Court. The high court split a similar vote on the St. Isidore Catholic charter school last year.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

