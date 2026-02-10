Housing Solution launches real-time tracker for Safe Move Tulsa initiative

TULSA, Okla. — Housing Solutions launched a new website that provides real-time updates on Tulsa's homelessness response efforts and offers transparency into the Safe Move Tulsa initiative's progress.

The organization unveiled SafeMoveTulsa.com as a comprehensive scorecard showing exactly how the program is performing. In just four months, the initiative has rehoused 68 people across five encampments, representing 22% of their goal to house 300 people.

"It has been going really fast, being able to close five encampments since November and helping those people find housing," said CEO Mark Smith. "But we know the need is really urgent and our community wants to see progress on this issue."

The website features an interactive map that shows exactly where Housing Solutions has been working, what they've accomplished, and what remains on their to-do list. The visual tool allows residents to track progress across different areas of the city.

Safe Move Tulsa is currently in phase one of a three-phase plan. Phase one is fully funded with $11 million to continue operations through late this year. However, phases two and three require an additional $50 million in funding altogether.

Smith said the business community, as well as other local players, are paying attention to the initiative's success and the need for continued investment.

"No one wants to see this stop and then see it backslide, right, where people aren't getting help, and then we go back to having more people, encampments popping up in new places," Smith said.

2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen asked Smith if they were seeing any tangible impacts of their work across the community.

“When we had our winter shelter experience just the last couple of weeks, where we had extremely bitter cold for more than a week, we actually saw fewer people in shelters than we did last January and February of 2025," he said. "We had a little over 1,340 people who were in a shelter bed, so I think that shows that we’re starting to make progress.”

The transparency initiative, Smith said, comes as Housing Solutions faces questions about progress, goals, and where they're focusing their efforts. The real-time scorecard aims to provide immediate answers to community concerns while maintaining accountability for the program's outcomes.

