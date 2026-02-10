Tulsa Curling Club grows as Winter Olympics spotlight shines on sport

TULSA, Okla. — As the Winter Olympics enter day five, the USA mixed doubles curling team competed for gold, drawing attention to a sport that's gaining traction right here in Tulsa.

What started as one man's decade-old dream has transformed into a thriving local curling league at WeStreet Ice Center, proving that curling isn't just something you see every four years during the Olympics.

Eric Vardeman, president of the Tulsa Curling Club, turned his vision into reality after years of persistence. In 2010, he was driving back and forth to Oklahoma City to play curling while trying to find someone in Tulsa to help him start a club.

"I was playing in Oklahoma City in 2010, driving back and forth trying to get somebody in Tulsa to help me start a club, and couldn't get anybody to help me," Vardeman said.

With help from the Tulsa Oilers, Vardeman's dream became a reality. The club has expanded significantly over the years and now boasts around 90 members.

"I love playing, I love just being out here with everybody. I have a lot of close friends now that are because of this, and so I just love hanging out with them a couple times a week and having a good time," Vardeman said.

Related coverage>>>'I got to relive those moments': Broken Arrow teacher carries Olympic torch through halls

Local News 'I got to relive those moments': Broken Arrow teacher carries Olympic torch TJ Eckert

The sport requires more balance, strategy, and practice than it appears. Players slide stones across the ice toward a target called "the house" while teammates sweep the ice to influence the stone's path.

"I think there are a few of them that think it's the one sport they're going to play that gets them into the Olympics, so it's just different. I think it's just a different sport altogether that they don't normally see in Oklahoma," Vardeman said.

The club welcomes players of all skill levels and competitive drives.

"That's the great part about the league, is that if you're competitive, we have teams that are just competitive and they want to win every week, and we have teams that show up and just want to have a good time, and they can coexist in the same league," Vardeman said.

Olympics What Winter Olympic events are on today? Milan Cortina schedule, how to watch, stream info, viewer's guide NBC Olympics

For those interested in trying the sport, the club is hosting "Curling and Cocktails" on Feb. 14 and 21. The event offers an hour on the ice to learn the sport, followed by beverages.

2 News' Emma Burch tried curling alongside sports reporter Dan Linbald, and it became clear that Olympic-level curling requires significant practice. After several attempts to slide the stone and perhaps a fall or two, it's safe to say 2 News needs more training before considering an Olympic career.

"Do you think Dan and I are ready to be Olympic curlers?" 2 News asked Vardeman.

"I'm going to have to plead the fifth on that. I'm not saying you're bad, but I am saying you're bad. It was your first time. And I will say as the day went on, you got better…until you fell," Vardeman said.

For more information on the "Curling and Cocktails" event and the club itself, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

