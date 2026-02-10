Saks Fifth Avenue to close eight stores, including Tulsa's Utica Square location

TULSA, Okla. — Saks Global is closing eight stores following its reorganization proceedings. Tulsa's Utica Square location is one of them.
That's according to a release from Saks Global. Other locations include Birmingham, Alabama, Columbus, Ohio, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The stores are expected to close by the end of April. In a statement, Saks says the smaller stores represent a smaller footprint and were unprofitable.
It's unclear what will replace the Utica Square location.
