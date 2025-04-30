Watch Now
Supreme Court hears case of St. Isidore religious charter school of Oklahoma

Supreme Court
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, early Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Supreme Court
TULSA, Okla. — The nation's highest court is hearing the case of a school poised to be the nation’s first tax-payer funded state-sponsored religious public charter school.

In October 2023, the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board gave the greenlight for the nation’s first publicly-funded religious charter school, Saint Isidore of Seville Virtual Catholic Charter School.

The same month, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a lawsuit against the board to try and stop it from being funded by the state. The state Supreme Court found the school unconstitutional.

OK Supreme Court rules catholic charter school contract is unconstitutional

2 News is monitoring the arguments today and will update as we learn more.

