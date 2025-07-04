Bartlesville independent living center holds 4th of July parade

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The 4th of July celebrations come in all shapes, sizes and ages. That includes up in Bartlesville at Asher Point Independent Living.

The residents there held their own Independence Day celebration. The festivities included some live music inside, along with a hamburger and hot dog lunch. But the big hit? The center's first ever parade.

"I got a group of people to go with me. And we started out with kazoos, and drumsticks," Alice Przebeszvski-De Franco said. The 94-year-old organized the entire thing.

"The very first time," Miss Alice said. "And I hope next 4th of July, we'll do it again."

Natalie Oyola, the sales and marketing director at Asher Point, said it was all thanks to Miss Alice.

"She got everybody together in the community and asked who wants to participate," Oyola said. "And they've been practicing all week for the parade, and I think it went very well."

Miss Alice said the veterans there at the center led the parade for a specific reason.

"I think it's more than hot dogs. I think it's more than hamburgers," Miss Alice said. "I think it's the flag, and I think it's that we can do anything we want to do."

