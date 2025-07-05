'It's a concern': North Tulsa residents concerned about hazardous barrels

TULSA, Okla. — Staff with the United States Environmental Protection Agency discovered 109 barrels near North MLK Boulevard and East 43rd Street in September of 2024. According to their website, 67 of them had characteristics of hazardous waste.

2 News visited the site on July 4 and found that the barrels were still sitting near a neighborhood in North Tulsa.

Connie Cleveland is a lifelong resident of North Tulsa. She lives down the street from the barrels.

"Anything that's hazardous, regardless of where it's coming from, should be taken care of," said Cleveland.

KJRH

Cleveland added that she doesn't want hazardous materials near her neighborhood.

"It's a concern that somebody needs to address it and see what needs to be done to ensure the neighborhoods are not affected," said Cleveland.

When Cleveland spoke with 2 News, she said it was the first time she had heard about the hazardous materials.

"They should have let us know that it was there… Somebody should of at least notified that there is potentially something that could happen in the area," said Cleveland.

The EPA first became aware of the barrels in September 2024 through a report from the National Response Center. Since then, they've moved them to three locations near the north Tulsa neighborhood.

The EPA's website said some of the barrels were placed in sleeves and covered with tarps. However, Cleveland said that isn't enough for her.

"Fix it. That's the bottom line. It needs to be addressed, fixed, and notify people," said Cleveland.

The city of Tulsa provided a statement which said, "The city of Tulsa discovered these barrels on private property while doing work in the area on September 23, 2024. DEQ was promptly notified. The case is now being handled exclusively by DEQ and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)."

Cleveland said she just hoped something would get done about the barrels.

"Anybody in the area could be affected; it's not limited to one family, one household, it's anybody in the area," said Cleveland.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

