Fireworks and Freedom: balancing celebrations with support for veterans

TULSA, Okla. — As Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day, the Fourth of July carries a dual significance. While it honors the freedoms fought for by service members, the sights and sounds of fireworks can evoke difficult memories for some veterans and active-duty personnel.

2 News learned how community members can ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday for all, particularly for those who’ve served.

The explosive sounds of fireworks filling the night sky are a festive staple for many, including Army veteran Anthony Samuels.

“I got to make sure I go and see the fireworks. I’m ready to hear the booms go off in the sky,” Samuels said, reflecting the excitement that accompanies the holiday for some.

However, for others, such sounds may trigger distressing flashbacks associated with their military experiences.

At Coffee Bunker, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting veterans transitioning to civilian life, local veterans gathered on July 3 to celebrate early, opting for a quieter environment free from fireworks.

Executive Director Dr. Michael Horton emphasized the challenges many service members face during such holidays.

“PTSD is related to some kind of trauma,” Horton said. “Most of the time, in the military, that's usually going to be some kind of an explosion or being around combat fire or whatever.”

Horton highlighted the role communities can play in supporting veterans and active-duty personnel during this time.

“If you are aware of someone in your neighborhood or a friend of yours, just be alert to them checking out with them and say, ‘Hey, do you need some support or some help through the evening?’” Horton said. “Be willing to walk alongside.”

To make the holiday more manageable, he recommends that veterans have a plan in place: choosing quieter locations, bringing earplugs, or attending with a trusted friend. He also suggests reminding oneself that they are in a safe space while celebrating.

As for Anthony, he is determined to capture as many pictures as possible of the bright lights in the sky, celebrating and honoring those who fought for freedom.

“The fireworks for me is always like a big celebration of strength, just blistering that kind of like loud, proud voice,” he said.

Community support remains paramount during these festivities. Dr. Horton urges anyone struggling during the fireworks shows to reach out for help. If you or someone you know needs support, dial 988 to speak with a professional.

