WHAT TO KNOW: Where can you legally use fireworks in Green Country?

GREEN COUNTRY — Independence Day is around the corner, and 2 News wants to make sure you celebrate safely and legally.
Here's a list of where personal fireworks are and are not legal, as well as places where you can watch professional shows.
LEGAL WITH NO PERMIT
- Broken Arrow - 3rd, 4th, 5th (3 p.m. - 11 p.m.)
- Sand Springs - 3rd (6-11 p.m.) and 4th (11 a.m. - 11 p.m.)
- Coweta - 3rd, 4th (10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.)
- Muskogee - 4th (9 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
- Wagoner - 1st-5th
- Tahlequah - 4th
- Pryor Creek - 3rd, 4th (9 a.m. to 12 a.m.)
- Miami - 1st-5th (10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on the 4th and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the other days)
LEGAL WITH A PERMIT
- Bixby - 3rd-6th (3 p.m. - 11 p.m.)
- Jenks - 3rd, 4th (Noon - 11 p.m.)
- Glenpool - 4th, 5th (11 a.m. - 11 p.m.)
- Claremore - 3rd, 4th, 5th (Noon - 11 p.m.)
- Sapulpa - 3rd, 4th, 5th (Noon - Midnight)
- Catoosa - 3rd, 4th, 5th (Noon - 11 p.m.)
- Okmulgee - 3rd, 4th, 5th
- Skiatook - 3rd, 4th (3 p.m. - 11 p.m.)
ILLEGAL
- Tulsa
- Owasso
- Collinsville
- Bartlesville
- Vinita
PROFESSIONAL FIREWORKS SHOWS
July 3
- Sand Springs Star Spangled Salute - Case Community Park
- Choctaw Nation Boom in the Valley - Tvshka Homma Capitol Grounds
July 4
- Boomfest in Jenks
- Folds of Honor Freedom Fest in Tulsa
- Red, White and Boom in Owasso
- Fire Over the Water on Skiatook Lake
- Cherokee Nation Community Show in Tahlequah
- Pryor Creek Freedom Fest at Mayes County Soccer Complex
- Sapulpa's Tee-Pee Drive In will have a 15-minute show before its showing of Jurassic World
July 5
- 15th Annual Grand Lake Fireworks Show
- Chelsea Fourth of July Spectacular on the Chelsea High School Football Field
