WHAT TO KNOW: Where can you legally use fireworks in Green Country?

GREEN COUNTRY — Independence Day is around the corner, and 2 News wants to make sure you celebrate safely and legally.

Here's a list of where personal fireworks are and are not legal, as well as places where you can watch professional shows.

LEGAL WITH NO PERMIT



Broken Arrow - 3rd, 4th, 5th (3 p.m. - 11 p.m.)

3rd, 4th, 5th (3 p.m. - 11 p.m.) Sand Springs - 3rd (6-11 p.m.) and 4th (11 a.m. - 11 p.m.)

3rd (6-11 p.m.) and 4th (11 a.m. - 11 p.m.) Coweta - 3rd, 4th (10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.)

3rd, 4th (10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.) Muskogee - 4th (9 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

4th (9 a.m. to 11 p.m.) Wagoner - 1st-5th

1st-5th Tahlequah - 4th

4th Pryor Creek - 3rd, 4th (9 a.m. to 12 a.m.)

3rd, 4th (9 a.m. to 12 a.m.) Miami - 1st-5th (10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on the 4th and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the other days)

LEGAL WITH A PERMIT



Bixby - 3rd-6th (3 p.m. - 11 p.m.)

3rd-6th (3 p.m. - 11 p.m.) Jenks - 3rd, 4th (Noon - 11 p.m.)

3rd, 4th (Noon - 11 p.m.) Glenpool - 4th, 5th (11 a.m. - 11 p.m.)

4th, 5th (11 a.m. - 11 p.m.) Claremore - 3rd, 4th, 5th (Noon - 11 p.m.)

3rd, 4th, 5th (Noon - 11 p.m.) Sapulpa - 3rd, 4th, 5th (Noon - Midnight)

3rd, 4th, 5th (Noon - Midnight) Catoosa - 3rd, 4th, 5th (Noon - 11 p.m.)

3rd, 4th, 5th (Noon - 11 p.m.) Okmulgee - 3rd, 4th, 5th

3rd, 4th, 5th Skiatook - 3rd, 4th (3 p.m. - 11 p.m.)

ILLEGAL



Tulsa

Owasso

Collinsville

Bartlesville

Vinita

PROFESSIONAL FIREWORKS SHOWS

July 3



Sand Springs Star Spangled Salute - Case Community Park

Choctaw Nation Boom in the Valley - Tvshka Homma Capitol Grounds

July 4



Boomfest in Jenks

Folds of Honor Freedom Fest in Tulsa

Red, White and Boom in Owasso

Fire Over the Water on Skiatook Lake

Cherokee Nation Community Show in Tahlequah

Pryor Creek Freedom Fest at Mayes County Soccer Complex

Sapulpa's Tee-Pee Drive In will have a 15-minute show before its showing of Jurassic World

July 5



15th Annual Grand Lake Fireworks Show

Chelsea Fourth of July Spectacular on the Chelsea High School Football Field

