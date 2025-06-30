Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WHAT TO KNOW: Where can you legally use fireworks in Green Country?

Fireworks in Green Country
KJRH
Fireworks in Green Country
Posted

GREEN COUNTRY — Independence Day is around the corner, and 2 News wants to make sure you celebrate safely and legally.

Here's a list of where personal fireworks are and are not legal, as well as places where you can watch professional shows.

LEGAL WITH NO PERMIT

  • Broken Arrow - 3rd, 4th, 5th (3 p.m. - 11 p.m.)
  • Sand Springs - 3rd (6-11 p.m.) and 4th (11 a.m. - 11 p.m.)
  • Coweta - 3rd, 4th (10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.)
  • Muskogee - 4th (9 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
  • Wagoner - 1st-5th
  • Tahlequah - 4th
  • Pryor Creek - 3rd, 4th (9 a.m. to 12 a.m.)
  • Miami - 1st-5th (10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on the 4th and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the other days)

LEGAL WITH A PERMIT

  • Bixby - 3rd-6th (3 p.m. - 11 p.m.)
  • Jenks - 3rd, 4th (Noon - 11 p.m.)
  • Glenpool - 4th, 5th (11 a.m. - 11 p.m.)
  • Claremore - 3rd, 4th, 5th (Noon - 11 p.m.)
  • Sapulpa - 3rd, 4th, 5th (Noon - Midnight)
  • Catoosa - 3rd, 4th, 5th (Noon - 11 p.m.)
  • Okmulgee - 3rd, 4th, 5th
  • Skiatook - 3rd, 4th (3 p.m. - 11 p.m.)

ILLEGAL

  • Tulsa
  • Owasso
  • Collinsville
  • Bartlesville
  • Vinita

PROFESSIONAL FIREWORKS SHOWS

July 3

  • Sand Springs Star Spangled Salute - Case Community Park
  • Choctaw Nation Boom in the Valley - Tvshka Homma Capitol Grounds

July 4

  • Boomfest in Jenks
  • Folds of Honor Freedom Fest in Tulsa
  • Red, White and Boom in Owasso
  • Fire Over the Water on Skiatook Lake
  • Cherokee Nation Community Show in Tahlequah
  • Pryor Creek Freedom Fest at Mayes County Soccer Complex
  • Sapulpa's Tee-Pee Drive In will have a 15-minute show before its showing of Jurassic World

July 5

  • 15th Annual Grand Lake Fireworks Show
  • Chelsea Fourth of July Spectacular on the Chelsea High School Football Field

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US