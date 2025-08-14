Oklahoma Supt. Ryan Walters denies allegations amid ongoing investigations

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters is refusing to engage with his board members following allegations made by two of them claiming they saw explicit images displayed on a television in his office during an executive session on July 24.

Walters, during a press conference on July 29, called the allegations “demonstrably false” and stated, “There is nothing scandalous that I was a part of whatsoever … and the lies will have consequences. Those individuals that tried to assassinate my character... will be hearing from us and all Oklahomans very very soon.”

On August 5, House Speaker Kyle Hilbert shared findings from an investigation conducted by the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES). He indicated that Walters’ Samsung TV had automatically played an R-rated film through a free streaming service. This revelation emerged despite ongoing investigations by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, which have yet to conclude.

In an interview with 2 News, Walters reiterated his focus on the upcoming school year. “No, you know, I've made my comments on it. You know, my focus has been the beginning of school, making sure that every kid gets the best education possible. So now I don't have any further comments on that,” he said when asked about the ongoing investigation.

Walters also pointed fingers at Governor Kevin Stitt at the press conference, questioning whether Stitt had directed board members to lie about him. “Did he direct these board members to lie about me? Did he direct his board members to disrupt everything in these board meetings?” he asked during the press conference.

Governor Stitt responded to Walters' accusations during a Google expansion announcement in Pryor on Wednesday. When asked if he was surprised by Walters’ statements, Stitt chuckled and said, “Yeah, I was. But, uh, I didn’t even think that needed a response from me. You know, we just let those guys spin out of control.”

Despite the tension between them, Walters stated that he has not spoken with Stitt, indicating he is not in a hurry to do so. “No, no, we haven’t talked. He’s got my number if he wants to call,” he said.

The State Board of Education's next meeting is scheduled for August 28, where further discussions regarding the allegations and ongoing investigations may take place.

2 News reached out to both the OSBI and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office for updates on the ongoing investigations, but received no new information. We also reached out to the board members, but have yet to hear back.

