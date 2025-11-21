HONORING A TULSA LEGEND: Cain's Ballroom premieres documentary on Lee Roy Chapman

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa seems to be getting a bigger spot on the map, as it appears in more news and pop culture.

The Lowdown is a new show based on the life of the late Lee Roy Chapman.

Chapman is the founder of Tulsa's Center for Public Secrets in midtown.

Cain’s Ballroom has premiered a new documentary amidst all the attention he’s gotten from "The Lowdown", and the community loves it.

Jim and Nancy Edwards said they knew Chapman and are so excited to see him get the recognition he deserves, along with Tulsa.

“Lee Roy was a friend and a colleague of our daughter Claire," said Jim. "We just got to know him as a person and someone who really cared about finding things out as reflected in 'The Lowdown."

“It’s so important just to see how many people have become evolved," said Nancy. "Just because we have all these different areas of culture that they can enjoy, be a part of, that were just not available 30, 40 years ago.”

Actor and filmmaker Robert Paterson was a cast member on the show himself and said he learned a lot.

“It’s a reminder of all this Tulsa history, so I’m loving being here tonight," he said. "I’m gonna be learning more because I learned from working on the show, but I’m anxious to learn more about him.”

Overall, it seems like Tulsa is earning more and more recognition and the community is embracing it.

