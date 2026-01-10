Donation drive aims to help homeless Tulsans care for their dogs

TULSA, Okla. — Many people experiencing homelessness in Tulsa said their dogs are more than pets; they are family. A donation drive going to the Denver House is underway to support both people and the animals they rely on for comfort and companionship.

At the Tulsa Day Center, some people said pets often provide emotional support and stability for people living on the streets. That bond is why community partners are seeking assistance.

Crystal Roberts said she had been experiencing homelessness for about two months, along with her dog, Candy. Robert said her dog is a constant source of comfort.

“She means everything to me,” Roberts said. “We’ve been through thick and thin… She’s very important. I have to have my dog," said Roberts.

The Denver House is a day center that supports people experiencing homelessness and mental illness by offering warmth, meals, rest, and access to services.

Jan Lavender of the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals said the need is urgent, especially for guests traveling with pets.

“Helping the people helping the pets, it’s a really hard time right now,” Lavender said.

Lavender said organizers are asking for dog food, crates, blankets, leashes, and collars. Crates are especially important to keep pets safe while their owners receive services at Denver House.

For Roberts, those donations could make a significant difference as colder weather approaches.

“It would mean a lot to us, it’s cold out here on the streets," said Robert.

Donations can be dropped off at the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals office near 71st Street and Sheridan Road. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gently used items are welcome.

