NEW CONTRACT: Arbitrator rules in Bartlesville firefighters negotiations

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Firefighters and the City of Bartlesville are close to finalizing a new contract, but it took an arbitrator to iron things out. The Bartlesville firefighters' union announced the arbitrator ruled in the firefighters’ favor.

Battalion Chief David Taylor is a member of the union’s executive board.

“This arbitration decision affirms that fairness, facts and good-faith negotiations matter. The process worked, as intended. Providing a balanced, impartial forum, where both the cities and the needs of the firefighters were fully considered,” Taylor said.

This stalemate, between the city and the firefighter’s union, has lasted nearly a year. Negotiations between the city and the union started in March of 2025. On March 2, 2026, the city council will receive an update on the negotiations and discuss options going forward. That’s according to a city spokesperson, who declined further comment.

“The contract is basically in line with the contract that’s been in place for many many years,” Taylor said.

2 News listened to Angela Utley’s reaction to the news.

“I was elated,” Utley said, “I believe Bartlesville needs the best security and that involves our fire department.”

Throughout negotiations, city leadership was hoping to address two issues. First, was management of staffing and overtime pay. City attorney Jess Kane, addressing the city council last Fall, said the city paid more than $400,000 in overtime hours.”

Kane outlined the city's issues to the council

Second was the promotional process, which is based on seniority, not merit.

“There’s a saying in our department. You may not be the best guy, but you’re the next guy. That attitude, that culture, needs to change to reflect the realities of the workplace in the 21st century,” Kane said in 2025.

“Bartlesville firefighters are committed to their community. And they’re committed to their job. And they just want fair working conditions and to be treated fairly. And given the ability to do the job they love doing,” Taylor said.

The final steps of the process are in the hands of the city council.

