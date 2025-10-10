BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Tense negotiations between the City of Bartlesville and the firefighters’ union have come to an impasse.

The two have been negotiating since January, but don’t have a deal in sight.

WATCH: TENSE TALKS: Bartlesville, firefighters' union, clash over contract negotiations

TENSE TALKS: Bartlesville, firefighters' union, clash over contract negotiations

Now, the negotiations move to arbitration.

Jesse Kane, Bartlesville’s city attorney, spoke about the negotiations during the Oct. 6 city council meeting.

“Since the beginning of negotiations, the city has sought to address two major issues with our collective bargaining agreement. One is the promotional process and two is double-time pay for forcebacks,” Kane said.

SEE THE WHOLE SPEECH >>> Click here

Kane says Bartlesville is the largest city in the state who promotes based on seniority.

“There’s a saying in our department: you may not be the best guy, but you’re the next guy. That attitude, that culture, needs to change to reflect the realities of the workplace in the 21st century,”

Firefighters who have stuck around for a long career are earning a big paycheck.

“Of the 50 highest-paid earners in the city of Bartlesville, 22 of them are firemen. For comparison, only 10 of those 50 highest-earners are police officers, and 11 are senior management,” Kane said.

Promotions also affect the overtime pay.

When a firefighter calls in sick, someone has to fill that role. In Bartlesville, the most senior person who wants overtime pay is allowed to fill the shift. Some, including battalion chiefs, make $100 thousand per year. If someone, with that salary, fills in for someone who called out, Bartlesville pays them almost $100 per hour.

Kane says in 2024, the city of Bartlesville paid over $400 thousand in overtime pay to firefighters.

“I claim no medical expertise by any means, but I do not believe that our firefighters are inherently sicker than those in Owasso, or Enid, or other neighboring communities. This level of sick leave suggests not sickness, but abuse,” Kane said.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to the firefighters union for comment. A spokesperson sent a text message saying they are working on a press release and should have it soon.

“Their position has consistently been that they should get a bigger raise than anyone else, and that they shouldn’t have to give anything for it,” Kane said.

In 2024, according to the US Fire Administration, 72 firefighthers, across the country died in the line of duty.

For comparison, 147 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty, according to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.

Christopher Gill is a Bartlesville resident who appreciates the firefighters.

“You rest at the end of the day knowing you maybe saved a life, or maybe done good for the community,” Gill said.

Kane concluded his address to the council with these comments.

“We appreciate the contribution of firefighters in our community, like the honors that were received tonight. And we honor the work that they do, but we believe they should be fairly and competitively compensated for that work … but we also believe that we are all public servants. Our paychecks are paid with public money. Tax dollars raised from our fellow citizens. A commitment to the public good, must include a commitment to the public treasury.”

Kane says negotiations may continue, outside arbitration, while the federal government is shut down.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

