At-large representation? | Pawhuska to vote on ward system for city council

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Pawhuska voters will decide on Oct. 14 whether city council members should come from specific districts or if anyone in town can run for any of the five seats in a special election.

The proposition would allow anyone in Pawhuska to run for any of the five city council seats. Currently, wards 1 through 4 represent specific areas, with seat 5 at-large. If passed, all seats would be at-large.

As you drive through Pawhuska, you see the famous Mercantile and historic buildings. But as the special election nears, campaign signs are popping up everywhere.

"It's a big deal for the city of Pawhuska… you're either going to have representation or you're not," one resident said.

Lifelong resident William "Billy" Neal says the change would hurt his community.

"If you take away the ward system, then they know they no longer have a representative in their area. So that means you're depending on people that don't care about your area to try to represent you," Neal said.

2 News went around the town for a couple of hours, knocking on doors and talking to people on the sidewalk, trying to find someone who supports the vote.

Those whom we spoke with who are in favor of the proposition didn't want to go on camera, but they did tell us they want more choices for whom they can vote for to represent them in their area.

However, Neal disagrees.

"If Ward 1 is running only, the voters for Ward 1 should be able to vote for their representative. The whole town shouldn't get to elect them," Neal said.

Supporters argue that the current system gives incumbents an advantage, as they typically run against only candidates from their own ward. But Neal says local representatives know local needs.

"I don't think they have the right to represent people from other areas. I grew up in a different part of town, and I can tell you, there are completely different ideas from the neighborhood I live in now to the one I lived in before," Neal said.

As election day nears, neighbors may disagree, but all say they want what's best for Pawhuska.

"We all have to be equal," Neal said.

