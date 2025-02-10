Pawhuska residents weigh in on city improvements ahead of council elections

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — On Feb. 11, people living in Pawhuska will head to the polls to vote for two open city council seats, allowing community members to voice their desire for change.

With its charming Main Street lined with shops and the historic Mercantile, Pawhuska boasts a vibrant downtown atmosphere. However, recent construction in the area has ignited discussions about the need for town infrastructure improvements.

Resident Ross Smith expressed concerns about the state of the roads. “One of the big things in towns are the roads. It’s been years since the roads have been repaired,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Robert Robedeaux, who believes that city leaders should prioritize infrastructure.

“I think any leader of any community should look at infrastructure,” Robedeaux stated.

The topic of roads seems to resonate deeply with residents as they prepare to vote.

However, infrastructure isn’t the only area where residents are seeking change. At the Bucking Flamingo, employee Melody Kirk, a 25-year resident of Pawhuska, voiced her concerns about drainage issues exacerbated by ongoing construction.

“We do have a lot of construction in town, and that is good, but we do need lots of drainage work all over the town,” she said.

The candidates for Ward 1 are Penny Gann Bradford and Ellen Fronkier Weigant.

Bradford is a former director of compliance of the Osage Nation. Weigant is a retired pharmacist.

Ward 2 candidates are Susan Bayro and Rachel Prather. Bayro is the incumbent councilor and current mayor of Pawhuska. Prather works as a supervisor at ONEOK in Tulsa.

As Pawhuska, a town with a rich history of 153 years, approaches this pivotal election day, voters have the chance to impact city governance and potentially make significant changes that will enhance their community.

