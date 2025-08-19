Woman reports rape at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. — A woman reported being raped at Turkey Mountain on Aug. 18 around 10 p.m., according to the Tulsa Police Department.

The woman told police she was walking the trails when a large man attacked her, pulled off her clothes and raped her. She was able to get away from the suspect after a fight and ran toward the main parking lot.

The woman went to the hospital for a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) exam.

She told police the suspect was around 6' to 6'3" with a heavyset build.

Anyone with information should call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

