TPD: 1 person dead, searching for suspect after two shot in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were found shot in north Tulsa.
Police said an 18-year-old male and a 14-year-old male were found shot near 52nd St North and Johnstown Ave.
TPD said the 14-year-old was taken to the hospital, and the 18-year-old male died from his injuries.
Police are searching for the suspect.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- 2 News Oklahoma on your schedule | Download on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube