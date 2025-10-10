TPD: 1 person dead, searching for suspect after two shot in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were found shot in north Tulsa.

Police said an 18-year-old male and a 14-year-old male were found shot near 52nd St North and Johnstown Ave.

TPD said the 14-year-old was taken to the hospital, and the 18-year-old male died from his injuries.

Police are searching for the suspect.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

