Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TPD: 1 person dead, searching for suspect after two shot in north Tulsa

Shooting 5215 N Johnstown.jpg
KJRH
Shooting 5215 N Johnstown.jpg
Posted

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were found shot in north Tulsa.

Police said an 18-year-old male and a 14-year-old male were found shot near 52nd St North and Johnstown Ave.

TPD said the 14-year-old was taken to the hospital, and the 18-year-old male died from his injuries.

Police are searching for the suspect.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US