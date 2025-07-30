TULSA, Okla. — In less than two weeks, two runners got attacked at two different Tulsa parks.

Now, people and park authorities have urgent safety questions.

Jesse James Brown is accused of stabbing a woman running at Turkey Mountain multiple times in what investigators called a random attack.

Woman stabbed at Turkey Mountain

Days before that attack, police said a man attacked a jogger near 16th and Riverside, along the River Parks Trail.

On July 14, Mike DeWeese sat on his balcony, enjoying a typical afternoon, when the atmosphere turned alarmingly tense.

“I was out smoking, just watching things going on,” he said.

Suddenly, he saw someone attack a jogger, approaching him and throwing a punch. DeWeese rushed inside and told his wife to call 911 and then dashed across the street to help the victim.

“I was afraid he was dragging him down to the river,” DeWeese said, conveying the urgency of the situation.

DeWeese and another bystander intervened, tackling the alleged assailant to the ground. Police later identified the suspect as Lorenzo Williams. He's pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and battery.

The incident occurred just ten days before the Turkey Mountain attack. People living in the area and using these parks are on edge and question the safety of the park system.

WATCH: Tulsa man stops attack at River Parks:

'You can’t just let things happen' | Tulsa man stops attack at River Parks

Jeff Edwards, executive director of the River Parks Authority, acknowledged the concerns but emphasized that incidents like this are relatively rare.

“We run about 1.5 million users through the park each year,” Edwards said. “Generally speaking, the number of attacks like what we've seen over the last couple of months are relatively low.”

Nevertheless, recent assaults prompted calls for enhanced safety measures.

Edwards noted that there is a robust partnership with the Tulsa Police Department and security cameras in place. Still, the expansive nature of the parks presents challenges in monitoring every area effectively.

“Things like security cameras are somewhat difficult,” he explained. “We are looking into other options.” Edwards encouraged park-goers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, echoing the sentiments of community advocates.

DeWeese, a former Marine, feels compelled to act in such situations. “It’s ingrained in us,” he said. “You can’t just let things happen, especially bad things.”

He expressed gratitude that the jogger he helped is safe after the incident.

As the city grapples with these incidents, park officials are committed to exploring viable solutions to ensure the safety of all who use the parks.

