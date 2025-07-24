Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman stabbed in the face while jogging at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said someone stabbed a woman jogging on Turkey Mountain early Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. Police said it happened while she jogged one of the trails in the park. The victim did not know the man who stabbed her. She is being treated now.

Police said it's a random attack and they are urging people to stay away from Turkey Mountain. Police and firefighters are using drones, helicopters and searching the area by foot.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call 911.

