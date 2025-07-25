Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TPD says 911 emergency system is back up after brief outage

Tulsa Police Department
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said 911 services are back up after a brief outage.

In a post on Facebook, it said 911 calls were down due to network issues.

The department said if people need to report an emergency, call (918) 596-9222.

TPD worked with the phone company to get the services back up. They have since been restored.

2 News will continue to keep you updated.

