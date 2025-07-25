TPD says 911 emergency system is back up after brief outage

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said 911 services are back up after a brief outage.
In a post on Facebook, it said 911 calls were down due to network issues.
The department said if people need to report an emergency, call (918) 596-9222.
TPD worked with the phone company to get the services back up. They have since been restored.
2 News will continue to keep you updated.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube