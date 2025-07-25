'We're all pulling together': Collinsville community helps with flower beds

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — The Collinsville community rallied after city leaders announced they needed assistance with funding for the downtown flower beds.

The 'Beautify the view for 222 program allows residents to sponsor a flower bed for $222 per year to help support their community.

Sherry Campbell with the city told 2 News they couldn't afford to pay the landscaper out of Oklahoma City $80,000 a year. Alice Worth is one of the many who purchased a spot.

"Everyone gets together and helps each other out, and we're all pulling together to make this town look beautiful," said Worth.

Campbell said that in a matter of days following their announcement, they were flooded with emails from people wanting to purchase spots along Main Street.

Amber Williams said this project could be massive for her city.

"It adds to the charm, and it adds to something that people want to and look at and be a part of," said Williams.

Rusty Howard, who also purchased a flower bed, said this was just Oklahomans helping other Oklahomans.

"That's one thing about Collinsville, that we are a united group, and we come together," said Howard.

Campbell said the money will be used for local landscaping upkeep, which is scheduled to begin on July 28. Each flower bed will come with a sign indicating who is sponsoring it. Campbell added that she hoped the project would drive foot traffic to local businesses. Rusti Howard said this was just the right thing to do.

"That spot, that store, this town, represents so much more… It's the brick road, it's the love, it's the community," said Howard.

To sign up and sponsor a spot, click here.

