Senate leaders ask for clarity after reported incident in Supt. Walters' office

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s top Senate leaders are calling for clarity after a bizarre scene reportedly unfolded inside Superintendent Ryan Walters' office.

Senate President Lonnie Paxton and Education Chairman Adam Pugh said OMES is working to launch a formal investigation.

That comes after board members described unsettling moments during an executive session at Thursday's meeting of the state board of education.



Both senators say the public deserves answers and that all sides, including Walters, must be heard.

They say more transparency is critical before conclusions are made.

Senate Pro Tem Paxton and Senate Education Chairman Pugh released this statement:

“This is a bizarre and troubling situation that raises serious questions about the events and what took place during yesterday’s executive session at the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting,” Pro Tem Paxton said. “The accounts made public by board members paint a strange, unsettling scene that demands clarity and transparency. Senator Pugh and I appreciate the quick action by OMES to help coordinate through this situation to get details on exactly what happened. More transparency is essential before strong conclusions can be drawn.”



"The reports coming out of Thursday’s Board of Education meeting raise a number of questions,” Senator Pugh said. “This is a situation that warrants further explanation and transparency. Additionally, Superintendent Walters and those making the allegations deserve to be heard and give their side of the story. I appreciate the efforts by everyone who are taking these allegations seriously. We’ll be watching closely as more information comes to light.”

2 News reached out to Superintendent Walters and the two board members, but hasn't received a response yet.

