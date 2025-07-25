Financial backer for proposed Vinita theme park files lawsuit in federal court

TULSA, Okla. — According to a lawsuit filed in federal court July 25, Gene Bicknell is suing three people for "orchestrating a campaign of deception to defraud" Bicknell into funding $60 million into the design and construction of the park.

Bicknell, the financial backer of the proposed American Heartland theme park in Vinta stated in the lawsuit Richard Silanskas and Larry Wilhite executed a predatory conspiracy of psychological manipulation—convincing Bicknell, through fraud and impersonation, that God himself was commanding him both to finance the park’s construction and to grant Silanskas and Wilhite two-thirds ownership over the completed venture, which was to be worth $2 billion.

