Almost 1 year since announcement, no signs of movement for Vinita theme park

VINITA, Okla. — It’s been just about a year since Oklahomans heard about a Disneyland-like theme park coming to Vinita.

In that time, not much visible progress has been made.

A plot of land, of about a thousand acres to be exact, sits a few miles outside of town.

The American Heartland Theme Park and Three Ponies RV Park and Campground is set to open there sometime in 2026.

2 News started tracking each phase of development in the beginning. But the property looks pretty similar to how it did when we were last there in April.

“We do drive by the proposed site, and we can never really figure out exactly where it is,” said Mary Rutledge of Welch. “There’s just no activity going on, and then we read about the legal issues so it’s like is it ever really going to come to fruition?”

With Green Country Tourism’s annual meeting in Vinita, 2 News attended, hoping to speak with city leaders to get an update on the progress, or if a lawsuit with the park’s developer had been sorted out.

The American Heartland theme park nor the Three Ponies RV Park and Campground were on the agenda.

No one spoke on camera, but City Clerk Brian Prince said a plan forward should be clearer in the coming weeks.

We also reached out to the developer, Mansion Entertainment Group, for a progress update. They never returned our call or email.

It’s the lack of visible movement on the land causing concern for residents.

“Personally, I’ll probably never go to the theme park,” said Rutledge. “I mean it would be very good for the economy… we’d get more restaurants and more lodging, and more retail facilities but everything has a downside.”

The theme park and RV park and campground are expected to open sometime in 2026.

“I just feel like it’s all in God’s hands,” said Rutledge. “If it’s supposed to be here, it will be here. No matter what.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

