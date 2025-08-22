'Gruesome': Tulsa police investigate stabbing at 71st and Memorial, 2 arrested

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a stabbing at Rooster's Sports Bar near 71st and Memorial that left a man critically injured.

Police said they arrested two women in connection with the stabbing.

Police said they received reports that a woman stabbed a man at the bar around 1 in the morning on August 22.

Police said they are not sure what led to the stabbing or the relationship between the victim and the attacker.

Witnesses told 2 News the stabbing happened on the patio and was very gruesome.

The witness said bar staff tried to help the man who was severely injured, and during that time, they claim the woman tried to stab the man again.

The bystander said the violent attack caused people at the bar to get physically sick after what they saw.

At this point, police are still working to learn what led up to the stabbing.

2 News made several calls to TPD. Police said it's still an ongoing investigation.

2 News is working to learn more.

