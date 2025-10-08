Greg Treat sues OHP, other agencies for negligence after son's wreck

YUKON, Okla. — Former Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat is suing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, accusing troopers of delaying aid after a crash that left his young son with catastrophic injuries.

The complaint, filed by Treat on behalf of his minor son Mason, refers to an accident that occurred on Jan. 5, 2024 near I‑40 and Garth Brooks Boulevard.

Local News MASON TREAT ACT: How new Oklahoma law impacts car tags Emma Burch

According to the filing, a GMC Sierra driven by Jose Tomas rear‑ended Mason's stopped vehicle, while he was pulled over on the side of the highway. The impact allegedly pushed the car into a concrete barrier.

The suit places primary blame on the truck driver and his employer, Steel & Supply Co., Inc., but focuses in on what is described as a troubling response by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Treat alleges troopers on scene delayed checking on the injured teen for roughly 10 minutes.

The suit also mentions dash camera audio capturing a trooper saying, “I don’t care about them,” when the trooper who initiated the traffic stop asked if Mason and the truck driver were okay.

Treat's argument is the trooper's delay in checking on Mason was negligence. The complaint accuses OHP of failing to render prompt aid, and of inadequate training, supervision and retention of troopers.

KFOR

Court documents say these failures worsened Mason's injuries.

Following the accident, Treat's attorney's said Mason suffered severe harm, including brain swelling and bleeding, multiple rib fractures, lung and nerve damage and significant, ongoing limitations in mobility and function. The Treat's are looking for financial support for ongoing medical bills.

The suit also requests production of OHP dash camera and body camera footage, trooper training files, internal investigations and response logs.

While the main focus is OHP, the complaint does name driver Jose Tomas and Steel & Supply Co. The allegations against them include negligence, negligence per se tied to state traffic laws and federal trucking regulations (FMCSA), negligent entrustment, negligent hiring and supervision, and vicarious liability for acts committed in the scope of employment.

2 News reached out to OHP for comment. A spokesperson for the agency said they cannot comment on pending litigation.

We also reached out to Treat's attorneys but did not hear back.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

