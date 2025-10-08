Animal group investigates Tulsa-area alleged cockfighting farms

TULSA, Okla. — A new investigation by Animal Wellness Action reveals alleged cockfighting breeding operations in the Tulsa metro.

“Tulsa is surrounded by large gamefowl farms in Collinsville in Osage County and in Haskell and in Bixby,” said Kevin Chambers, an investigator for Animal Wellness Action.

The owners of these types of farms often say the birds are for breeding purposes only. However, animal groups will say there is no other reason to have large farms of gamefowl tethered to the ground for any other reason than to breed them for fighting.

In a new, year-long investigation, AWA says it has tracking evidence that a large farm in Haskell supplies birds to be sent to the Philippines for cockfighting.

It is legal in the Philippines to host cockfighting events. It is illegal in the United States to ship gamefowl for cockfighting purposes.

“This is the first evidence, very tangible, practical evidence, that one of the Asian air carriers are moving gaming birds illegally from the United States to the Philippines,” said Wayne Pacelle, CEO of Animal Wellness Action. “It is a federal felony.”

Pacelle hopes the findings lead to more enforcement that he says is long overdue. Oklahoma voters banned cockfighting more than 20 years ago.

“It is up to the United States and the states to enforce our laws,” he said. “We are shouting from the rooftops that cockfighting comes with a crime wave.”

Many events have been known to be tied to illegal drugs, gambling and other crimes. Groups have also linked cockfighting to the spread of the bird flu.

AWA’s other, recent undercover investigations have helped lead to the arrest of two leaders of Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission, a PAC with strong ties to elected leaders.

Blake Pearce and Anthony Devore face charges of watching a cockfighting event, a misdemeanor. The Oklahoma Ethics Commission ordered the PAC to dissolve.

2News reached out to the farm in Haskell for comment and did not hear back from them.

