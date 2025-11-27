'He touched a lot of lives' | Friends of Ethan Dietz remember him fondly

WARNER, Okla. — Ethan Dietz moved to Violina, Arkansas, as an eighth-grade student. He and Landon Mannion became fast friends.

“The first day he ever got to class, he sat beside me and I just started talking some trash to him, and … he talked trash back, and I was like, yeah you’re my friend, we’re staying together,” Mannion said.

Amber Mannion

Their friendship carried on through the years, until it was cut short, all too soon. Dietz died Nov. 25.

He was hospitalized after suffering an injury in a Connors State basketball game.

Bill Muse, the head coach of the Cowboys, released a statement honoring Dietz.

“Dietz was the kind of player a coach always hopes for. He was talented athletically and academically and he understood the importance of hard work,” Muse said, “Our hearts and prayers continue to be with Ethan’s family, friends and our team as we process this heartbreaking loss.”

Basketball games for both the Cowboys and Cowgirls have been canceled, at least until Dec. 1.

“Dietz became one of my own, because he was friends with Landon,” Amber Mannion, Landon’s mom said.

Amber teaches school in Vilonia. She and Landon visited Dietz in the hospital.

“I’m not a big cryer, at all, and it was a lot of crying,” Landon said.

Amber spoke highly of Dietz’s character.

“He touched a lot of lives, and … he just brought light to the room,” Amber said.

The Mannions are wishing for just one more moment, to see their friend.

If they had one more chance, both Amber and Landon would tell Dietz, “I love you.”

