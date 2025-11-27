Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rhema Bible Church hosts annual light festival, fun for the whole family

RBC Lights 2025
Isabel Flores/KJRH
RBC Lights 2025
TULSA, Okla — The Rhema Bible Church lights are meant to be fun for the whole family.

The church officially rang in its 44th year of hosting its Christmas light celebration, and parents are making sure they attend so the kiddos have something fun to do.

2024 Rehma lights

Local News

NINE-HOUR DRIVE: Rhema Church holiday light show attracts guests from everywhere

Isabel Flores

The Beltran family attended not only to start celebrating the holiday season, but also to celebrate an early birthday for their daughter, Melody.

"I liked the countdown," said Melody. "It's pretty over here!"

Melody's sisters, Isabel and Valerie, agreed, saying they love to indulge in sweets like cotton candy and hot chocolate.

Admission into the church's light festival is free, and treats like popcorn and hot chocolate are available for purchase.

The celebration runs through January 1.

For more information on hours and how to plan your visit, you can check out the website here.

