NINE-HOUR DRIVE: Rhema Church holiday light show attracts guests from everywhere

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — The Rhema Church has officially begun its annual holiday light show.

Several guests came far and wide to get a glimpse.

Brad Blubins and Liz Sheldon made their way to Oklahoma from Indianapolis just to see the light show.

“We came from the big state of Indiana, it’s been a 9-hour drive to get here,” said Sheldon. “We’ve been looking forward to come see these lights and it’s lived up to our expectations.”

Organizers of the light show said the event now has more than two million lights for everyone to enjoy.

Light crew foreman Malik Winston said he is excited to see everyone's reaction.

“We get hundreds and thousands of people over the course of the season," he said. "I think our capacity that we’ve hit in one night is seven or eight thousand, so it’s crazy.”

Malik said traffic tends to back up yearly because of how many people travel to see the spectacle.

He also said the event was good for the overall economic development of Broken Arrow.

“It is just great for the community to be able to have a safe place- that’s part of our job as the light crew," he said. "That the environment stays safe and family-friendly.”

As for Liz and Brad, they said the nine-hour drive was worth it.

“Nine-hour drive, for all these lights and for how beautiful it is out here, we would definitely drive up here again,” said Blubins.

“Oh, definitely, definitely," said Sheldon. "Oklahoma’s been awesome, this is a great way to celebrate all the holidays."

The light show will be open nightly until January 1 from 5:30 to 11:30.

