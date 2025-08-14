Tulsa Public Schools board to discuss prohibiting 'discriminatory' brands

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education is set to hear a proposal to remove and prohibit "discriminatory, offensive or derogatory" school brands.

The board is meeting on Aug. 14 to discuss this proposal. The policy would include mascots, names, symbols, logos, letterhead, slogans, mottos, materials, or images used by any school or district-affiliated program.

More specifically, the policy would prohibit adopting any new school mascot names or branding elements "that may reasonably be perceived as offensive, culturally insensitive, or perpetuating stereotypes."

The policy goes on to say that human mascots are unnecessary and harmful.

"Therefore, the use of human representations in school mascots or branding—either in name or imagery—is strictly prohibited in future naming or branding efforts," the proposed policy says.

All school branding must:



Align with the mission, values, and vision of Tulsa Public Schools.

Promote school pride, unity, and community identity.

Avoid any imagery or language that perpetuates racial, ethnic, gender-based, religious, or cultural stereotypes.

Uphold the dignity and respect of all individuals.

2 News will be at the meeting and update you with what happens.

