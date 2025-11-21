Iron Gate gears up for a big Thanksgiving as visitors surge after the shutdown

TULSA, Okla. — Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and food pantry services are gearing up for what could be a big turnout to feed neighbors in need.

Iron Gate is expressing gratitude for the outpouring of giving from the community as they prepare to serve hundreds of people hot meals on Thursday.

On a typical day at Iron Gate, they feed around 300 people. But since the shutdown, they've seen those numbers explode and expect the same on Thanksgiving.

Iron Gate said that since the shutdown, they have seen a 25% increase in need for the community meal and pantry. With Thanksgiving around the corner, they're firing up the kitchen for a massive feast.

National News Food pantries say there's still work to be done following government reopening Scripps News Group

Carrie Vesely Henderson with Iron Gate says thanks to community food drives, they'll distribute over 800 Thanksgiving baskets to families.

"And we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the community. So it's really, even though it's been a hard time doing the snap shutdown, it's also been amazing," Henderson said.

For Thanksgiving, the kitchen prepares almost 100 turkeys and hundreds of pounds of sides.

Local News 47 YEARS OF SERVICE: Iron Gate founder dedicated to feeding the hungry Stef Manchen

Henderson says the community's generosity is overwhelming, but they still need some help to make sure everyone has a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

"If you have an extra turkey, we will take it because it will get used, I promise, and then just any kind of canned goods, stuffing mixes, cranberries, green beans, all the traditional things that you like, it never hurts to have some extra," Henderson said.

If you're in need, swing by for a plate any day. They serve between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. The food pantry is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoons from 1 to 2 p.m. by appointment.

If you would like to volunteer or host a food drive, click here for more information.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

