Tulsa County pharmacy repurposing old medication for patients in need

TULSA, Okla. — Since opening in 2004, Tulsa County's pharmacy filled over half a million prescriptions, saving the community about $32 million in medical costs.

Tucked inside the county's Social Services building, the George Prothro low-cost pharmacy has become a lifeline for thousands who struggle to afford their prescriptions.

"Oh, I’ve gotten antibiotics, I’ve gotten diabetic medication, diuretics, just about all of them," said Kim Owens.

Owens has been getting her prescriptions filled at the pharmacy for more than two decades. A friend recommended the resource to her after she went on disability for a knee issue.

"It was a lifesaver," said Owens. "I had a really bad sinus infection, and it was working its way to my lungs, and I just needed to get something done for it."

Every day, folks just like Owens come into the pharmacy, desperate to get medication they may not be able to get anywhere else.

Tulsa County Social Services Director Savannah Crandall said the demand is constant, with her team seeing about 100 Tulsans every day.

"We're able to accept these medications from assisted living facilities or other kinds of medical facilities in the area where say someone passes away or maybe just doesn't need their prescription anymore, we're able to get those prescriptions and give them out to people in need," Crandall said.

Because medications are donated, most prescriptions are completely free.

That's what set it apart for Owens, and has kept her coming back for more than 20 years. She said it eased a financial burden she would have otherwise not known how to handle.

"There are times that they actually they'll charge you like $2 or $3 for a 30 day prescription or whatever, but that is nothing compared to what you'd have to pay at Walgreens or CVS or anywhere else," said Owens.

Crandall said they see all walks of life needing their help, and they do everything they can to help.

"These are just everyday hardworking people that maybe need a little extra help," she said. "They shouldn't have to choose between paying a utility bill, groceries, or medication. All those things are needs, not wants."

There are income requirements to be aware of. Crandall said the threshold usually tops out at $40,000 for a single adult. To see if you qualify, Crandall said to contact the pharmacy.

Tulsa County Pharmacy: 918-596-5560

The goal of this pharmacy, Crandall said, is to break down barriers, not create more.

"Maybe they've been turned away from other pharmacies because they don't have the money, but we'll be able to take you here. We'll be able to take you here, we'll be able to get your medications and get you healthy again," Crandall said.

Medication donations are NOT accepted from the general public. The only medications the pharmacy accepts are from a medical facility under a doctor's care.

Those prescriptions then must be approved by the state board of pharmacy to ensure any and all medications are safe for distribution.

If a medical or assisted living facility is interested in supporting the pharmacy, contact their team here.

