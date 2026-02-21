116th Street North in Owasso closed from Memorial to Mingo for gas line break

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police said 116th Street North is being closed from Mingo to Memorial, due to a large gas line break there.

The information was shared in a social media post on Feb. 21.

In the post, police said the gas line break was due to construction, and that traffic was being diverted north or south on Mingo or Memorial, as needed.

At the time of the post, police said no residential evacuations were necessary. Alternate routes out of Owasso, like 106th Street North, remain open.

