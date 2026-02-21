Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
NewsLocal News

Actions

116th Street North in Owasso closed from Memorial to Mingo for gas line break

road closed b vill
KJRH
road closed b vill
Posted
and last updated

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police said 116th Street North is being closed from Mingo to Memorial, due to a large gas line break there.

The information was shared in a social media post on Feb. 21.

In the post, police said the gas line break was due to construction, and that traffic was being diverted north or south on Mingo or Memorial, as needed.

At the time of the post, police said no residential evacuations were necessary. Alternate routes out of Owasso, like 106th Street North, remain open.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US