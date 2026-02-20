'It's a big deal': Green Country man lands big role in Olympics closing ceremonies

TULSA, Okla. — Thaddeus Strassberger's career in opera and theater production takes him across the globe.

"He's worked in Beijing, China," Thad's mother Gayle Campbell said. "He's worked in Saudi Arabia. All over Europe, all over America."

But it's his work at the Winter Olympics in Italy that made this proud mom reach out to 2 News. Thad's directing the opening portion of the Winter Olympics closing ceremonies on February 22.

"I think they actually reached out to him because of his opera background," Campbell said. "And this segment will focus on opera."

And that's really all Gayle knows about his involvement.

Thaddeus Strassberger

"It's pretty hush-hush overall as far as what's exactly going to be in it because they want everybody to be surprised and captivated by it," Campbell said.

Thad's love for the arts actually started at the old Booker T. Washington High School. And even today, over in the new high school, his impact is still being felt.

"I'm pretty sure he painted a couple backdrops we've been pulling out for Little Shop of Horrors," Kaicee Mayo, the school's drama teacher, said.

Mayo says Thad's work has inspired her students.

Thaddeus Strassberger

"I want them to know that they can achieve that level of success as well," Mayo said. "And it's just really great for them to see that if they can do it, you can do it."

Thad graduated from Booker T in 1994 and got inducted into the school's hall of fame in 2017. His work helped blaze a trail for future Hornets.

"We can compete on a wider scale, and that our schools are great and produce quality artists," Mayo said.

Thaddeus Strassberger

"They all did a good job of mentoring him, and letting him fly," Campbell added.

Now Thad's talents get to soar on the world stage.

"I'm really excited for him," Campbell said. "He tends to take everything kind of calmly, but the mother is one that gets all excited about these things. But yeah, it is a big deal."

You can watch the closing ceremonies on 2 News on February 22, starting at 1:30 p.m.

