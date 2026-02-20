2 Cares Day urges Tulsans to volunteer, support local organizations

TULSA, Okla. — From sorting books to packing meals, our newsroom volunteered across the area to commemorate 2 Cares Day: February 22nd.

At Gaining Ground, 2 News joined their mission to build home libraries for children who need them most. There is a need to boost literacy support across Green Country, so we're helping to fill that gap.

You can learn more about Gaining Ground and share support online.

2 Cares Day: Gaining Ground

At the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, 2 News employees packaged up food for Oklahomans in need. The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma had more than 10,000 volunteers last year, resulting in $1 million in savings for the nonprofit.

2 Cares Day: Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

At Family and Children's Services Thrift Store, our team helped sort donations that directly fund community programs. The store accepts donations daily, which fuel operations. All of their profits go back into Family and Children's Services, which makes a huge impact in our community.

2 Cares Day: Family & Children Services

Over at The Pencil Box, we helped organize art supplies for teachers who often dig into their own pockets for classroom materials. Our teachers are very limited in how they can allocate the funds they receive. Art is not always valued as a subject for students, but it is important.

2 Cares Day: The Pencil Box

These four organizations have one common goal: strengthening our community. That's what 2 Cares Day is about. We are proud to be a part of something bigger. If you would like to support any of these organizations, follow the highlighted links to their websites to learn more.

