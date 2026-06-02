The Atlantic Tropical Season officially started on June 1st.

There has yet to be a named system so far in 2026 for the basin, but activity usually remains fairly minimal until we get into the second half of summer.

WATCH: The Atlantic Hurricane season is underway: What should we expect?

The Atlantic Hurricane season is underway: What should we expect?

Experts in the field are calling for a slightly quieter season this year in large part due to the expectation for a strong El Niño that can often create additional wind shear, which acts to limit storm development or organization. Early in the season, cooler ocean temperatures and Saharan dust in the atmosphere are also limiting factors for development.

While Oklahoma is not a coastal state, we can still experience the effects of landfalling Tropical systems from the Gulf in the form of heavy rainfall and gusty winds, depending on the track.

Watch the video for more on the upcoming season and when it tends to peak.

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