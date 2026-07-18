Tulsa’s Healthy Start program could lose federal funding by April 2027

TULSA, Okla. — The program Healthy Start is facing federal funding cuts as soon as April 2027 if funds aren't renewed.

According to the program, due to shifts in the federal government, Healthy start is facing federal elimination if funding isn't renewed.

Tulsa’s Health Department executive director Dr. Bruce Dart told us this in a statement.

Dart says that the program serves as a bridge between healthcare and the community, connecting families with prenatal and parent support. Dart also said that the Tulsa Health Department will continue to monitor the federal budget and work with local and state partners to continue advocating.

Larisa Houston, Tulsa mother of two, shared what this news meant to her.

“I think that funding wise cutting resources is not really good news for mom because there are situations where there are a lot of moms out there don't necessarily have a village or support,” Houston said.

The Tulsa Health Department also says this program is one of a kind and serves about 2,000 patients a year. The program is still fully operational and will continue to ensure that families get the care they need according to Dart.

We will continue following this story with updates as April approaches.

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